Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Free Report ) by 5,506.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

