Comparing Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and Gauzy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gauzy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Gauzy has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.29%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Gauzy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -30.88% -22.10% -11.19% Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Microvast and Gauzy's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.7% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Gauzy"s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $306.62 million 1.58 -$106.34 million ($0.38) -3.95 Gauzy $77.98 million 2.79 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

Gauzy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Summary

Microvast beats Gauzy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

