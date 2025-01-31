Construction Stocks To Follow Today – January 30th

Caterpillar, Trane Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, DOW, and International Paper are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are engaged in the business of constructing infrastructure, buildings, and other real estate projects. These stocks are typically influenced by factors such as government spending on infrastructure, interest rates, and overall economic growth. Investors may choose to include construction stocks in their portfolio to gain exposure to the real estate sector and the various projects that drive economic development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded down $15.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,324. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $299.93 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,969. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $250.79 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.83. 1,200,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,148. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $381.48 and a one year high of $491.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.89. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

DOW (DOW)

Dow, Inc. is a materials science company, which engages in the development of innovative solutions. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment consists of hydrocarbons and energy and packaging and specialty plastics.

Shares of NYSE:DOW traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 11,929,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. DOW has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOW

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

IP traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,018,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,770. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IP

See Also