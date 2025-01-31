Contrasting Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobico Group and Hafnia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobico Group $3.92 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Hafnia $3.04 billion 0.88 $793.28 million $1.70 3.11

Hafnia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobico Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mobico Group and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobico Group and Hafnia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobico Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hafnia has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.10%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Mobico Group.

Summary

Hafnia beats Mobico Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates alternative fuel technologies, such as propane, electric, and hydrogen; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,000 vehicles. It provides its services to cities, businesses, and education providers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as National Express Group PLC and changed its name to Mobico Group Plc in June 2023. Mobico Group Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

