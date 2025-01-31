Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 290.0% in January

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Core One Labs Trading Up 56.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

