Core Wealth Management Inc. Sells 141,131 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Core Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 19.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $49,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,628,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,445,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,080,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after buying an additional 282,641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.55 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

