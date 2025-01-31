Core Wealth Management Inc. Takes $614,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Core Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,362,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 362,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

