Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 14,742 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $266,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,080.55. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86.

On Monday, December 23rd, Huw Owen sold 7,575 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $115,291.50.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

