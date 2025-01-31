Country Trust Bank Buys 10,829 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,023 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $446.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

