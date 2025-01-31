Country Trust Bank Has $24.79 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

