Country Trust Bank Sells 2,115 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.