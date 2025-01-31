Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Coursera stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,017. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 140,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,123,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coursera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

