Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in January

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
COVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
