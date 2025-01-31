Crews Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,251,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

