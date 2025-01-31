Crews Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 2,186 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

