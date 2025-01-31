Crews Bank & Trust Invests $198,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMP opened at $24.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
