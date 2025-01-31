Crews Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after buying an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,020,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,997,000 after acquiring an additional 211,529 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $55.42.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
