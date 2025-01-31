Crews Bank & Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $228.17 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

