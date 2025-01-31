CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $396.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.19, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.31 and its 200-day moving average is $312.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.