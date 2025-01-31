Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

CRWS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,376. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

