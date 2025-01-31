Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Enters Consulting Agreement and Amends Promissory Note

On January 23, 2025, Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) announced that the company has entered into a consulting agreement with YWRC Holdings, Inc. The consulting agreement, effective from the same date, has an initial term of six months. The Consultant received an engagement fee and is eligible for monthly compensation throughout the agreement period, amounting to a total of up to $1,015. Additionally, the Consultant will be awarded 4.99% of Crypto’s common stock, with the potential for an additional equity award at the one-year mark.
The company also disclosed that on January 27, 2025, a Second Amendment was made to the existing Promissory Note with AJB Capital Investments LLC. This amendment increased the principal amount of the note from $142,000 to $157,556, with additional principal carrying an original issue discount, covering monitoring costs related to the promissory note.
These financial agreements represent significant maneuvers for Crypto and demonstrate strategic financial decisions being put into action by the company. For more detailed information on these agreements, the complete texts of the Consulting Agreement and the Second Amendment to the Promissory Note are available in Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2 of the company’s Form 8-K filing respectively.
This filing underlines Crypto’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and outlines critical developments in its business operations and agreements.
This news article is based on the Form 8-K filing submitted by Crypto to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2025.
The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.
