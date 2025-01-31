CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 151.1% in January

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

CSL Price Performance

CSL Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.17. 63,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. CSL has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

