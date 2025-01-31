CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.67.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $10.38 on Friday, hitting $317.48. 7,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $209.48 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at $19,371,286.44. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,538. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

