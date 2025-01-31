CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 482 ($5.99), with a volume of 71936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($5.99).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,684.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 476.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 457.36.

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 1.31 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 48.16%.

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 14,736.84%.

In other CT Private Equity Trust news, insider Richard Gray purchased 4,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £21,819.38 ($27,098.09). 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CT Private Equity Trust

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

