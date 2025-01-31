Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

