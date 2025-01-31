Cyr Financial Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cyr Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $238.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.22 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.66.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

