Cyr Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC)

Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA ITDC opened at $30.67 on Friday. iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

