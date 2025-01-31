Cyr Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC)

Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA ITDC opened at $30.67 on Friday. iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.