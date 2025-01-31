D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 256162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts predict that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-BOX Technologies

About D-BOX Technologies

In other news, Director David Mclurg acquired 196,639 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,846.58. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

