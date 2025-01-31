D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.03. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 79,084 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEPS. HSBC downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

