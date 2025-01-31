Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Releases Earnings Results

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.18%.
Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DSEEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.60.
Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile
