Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DFMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 292,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,380. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

About Defense Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.