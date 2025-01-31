Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 37,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,842. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

