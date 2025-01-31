Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
