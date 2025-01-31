DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI Group

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.07. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,359,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.