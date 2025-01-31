DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. 198,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 251,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The firm has a market cap of C$28.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

