DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $148.95 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $4,325,000. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

