Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) is Integris Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 3.7% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000.

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

