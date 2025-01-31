Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 554.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

