Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 585,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

