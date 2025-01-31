discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.80) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 651 ($8.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £624.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,068.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 681.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 659.93. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 561 ($6.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 816 ($10.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that discoverIE Group will post 37.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

