DMC Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $523.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

