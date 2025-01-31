DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $98.21. Approximately 455,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,968,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,537 shares of company stock worth $66,575,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

