Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

