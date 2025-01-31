Donald L. Hagan LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,834.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729,579 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 265,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,106,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $44.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

