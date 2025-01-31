Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 1.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 46.8% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

