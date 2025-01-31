Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 527 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 347,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,791,000.

EWJ stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

