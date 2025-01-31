Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,426,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,064,000 after purchasing an additional 270,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,449,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,107,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25,637.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,403,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,439,000 after buying an additional 7,374,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,402,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,246,000 after buying an additional 417,741 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.11.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

