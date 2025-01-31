Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

