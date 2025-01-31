Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Up 52.5% in January

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,600 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the December 31st total of 588,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 962,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 250.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $156.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

