Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $214.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

