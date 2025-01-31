Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,044,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $121.52 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

